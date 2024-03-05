Allahabad University (AU) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various Non-Teaching Staff posts (Group C). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website allduniv.ac.in till April 1, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 313 posts for MTS, Junior Office Attendant, Animal Attendant and other posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The age limit for qualifying candidates is between 18 years to 30 or 35 years based on the choice of post. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: The qualification is different for different posts. Candidates must go through the post-wise basic qualification in the official notification posted below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Fee Facilitation Charges Total UR, EWS, SEBC (OBC) Rs 1500 Rs 100 Rs 1600 SC/ST Rs 700 Rs 100 Rs 800 PwD (Divyang) NIL Rs 100 Rs 100 Those who had applied earlier on any post and where no selections have been made shall submit fresh application giving all details of fees paid and application number. They however have to pay ₹ 500/- as facilitation charges.

Steps to apply for Allahabad University posts

Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Advertisement for Non-Teaching posts’ Click on the details under ‘Advertisement for Assistant Librarian and various Non teaching positions’ Now click Click Here to Apply for Non- Teaching and register yourself Fill out the form, upload document, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Allahabad University posts 2024.