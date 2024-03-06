The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applicants to make changes to their online application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2024 or JEE Main 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in till March 7.

The exams are scheduled to be held between April 1 to 15, 2024. The admit cards will be made available to download 3 days prior to the commencement of the exam. The exam city slip will be released by the third week of March 2024.

Here’s the official notice.

The result is likely to be out on April 25, 2024.

Steps to make changes to JEE Main 2024 form

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE(Main) 2024 correction window Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference