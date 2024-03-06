The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notifications for the posts of Vice Principal in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under Labour Resources Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 28/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from March 25 to April 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 vacancies. The applicants should not be less than the age of 22 years and not more than the age of 37 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.