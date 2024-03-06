The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the online registration for TS Ed.CET-2024 for admission to 2-year B.Ed Courses in the State today, March 6. Eligible candidates can register for the entrance exam without late fee on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in till May 6, 2024. The last date for submission of applications with late fee of Rs 250 is May 13.

TS EdCET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 23 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM, and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The admit card will be released on May 20, 2024.

Here’s the Important Dates for EdCET 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should have completed the age of 19 years as on July 1, 2024.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have passed or appeared for qualifying examination in any Bachelors Degree i.e. B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Science), BCA, BBM, B.A (Oriental Languages), BBA or in the Masters Degree, securing at least 50% aggregate marks. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 550 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

Steps to apply for TS EdCET 2024

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill up the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference