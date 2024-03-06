The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the notification for the post of Medical Officer (Allopathic) in Health and Medical Education Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from March 7 to 27, 2024.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their applications from March 28 to 3, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 163 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 40 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: MBBS or Possession of recognised Graduate Medical Qualification mentioned the official notification. Applicants are advised to read the notice thoroughly before applying.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Meanwhile, the registrations for the JKPSC Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2023 or CCE Mains 2023 in underway at jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to register for the exam is March 10, 2024.

The CCE Main exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from March 26 to April 3, 2024. The exam will be held at Srinagar and Jammu. A total of 2256 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam.