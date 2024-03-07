BPSC TRE 3.0 exam schedule revised; check details here
Candidates can download he revised schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised schedule for the TRE 3.0 – School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. As per the notification, the examination for Class 9 to 10 scheduled for March 16th has been postponed. The exam for Class 1 to 5 and Class 6 to 8 will be held as per schedule on March 15th in two shifts — 9.30 to 12.00 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 87,774 vacancies.
Steps to download TRE 3.0 revised schedule
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 revised schedule link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to TRE 3.0 revised schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.