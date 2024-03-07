MOIL Limited has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Graduate Trainees, Management Trainees and Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website moil.nic.in till March 21, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies out of which 25 vacancies are for the post of Graduate Trainees, 17 vacancies are for the post of Management Trainees and 2 vacancies are for the post of Manager in different disciplines.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the post of Graduate Trainees/Management Trainees should be below the age of 30 years and for the post of Manager should be below 35 years of age as on March 21, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification:

For Graduate Trainee - B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

For Management Trainee - Graduate in any Engineering discipline or equivalent from a recognized university/Institute.

For Manager - Graduate from a recognized university/ Institute with minimum 60% marks. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General (UR) /EWS/ OBC (Creamy Layer and Non-Creamy Layer) category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 590. Whereas, SC / ST / Employees of MOIL Limited are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for MOIL recruitment 2024

Visit the official website moil.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab Click on “Apply Online” against “Recruitment for the post of Management Trainees/Graduate Trainees/Manager(Survey) Advertisement No. : GT/MT-MGR/02/2024” Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer Based Selection Test (CBT) followed by a Personal Interview.