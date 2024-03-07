JKPSC Judicial Services Mains 2023 results declared; here’s how to download
Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the result for the J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Main 2023 Exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The Main exam was conducted from November 8 to 20, 2023. A total of 1162 candidates had been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.
Steps to download Judicial Service Main result 2023
Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Civil Services (Judicial) Main exam result 2023 link
The PDF for JKPSC HJS Main exam will appear on screen
Check and download a copy of the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.