MPHC Class IV registration window closes today; apply now at mphc.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mphc.gov.in.
Today, May 28, is the last date to apply for the various Group D positions, including Liftman and Driver posts across its principal and bench locations through Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) official website mphc.gov.in. In case of any errors in the submitted application, a correction window will be available from May 29 to June 1, 2025.
The schedule for interviews will be announced separately at a later date. More details in the notification below:
Direct link to the notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 100 applies to the reserved/EWS category candidates.
Step to apply for Class IV recruitment
Visit the official website mphc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'Recruitment' tab
Click on 'Online Application Forms'
Click on the application link
Register yourself
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.