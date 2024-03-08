The National Horticulture Board ( NHB ) has announced the dates for the Deputy Director and Senior Horticulture Officer Stage 2 recruitment exam and admit cards. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NHB/ .

The Stage 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 10 — from 9.00 AM to 12 noon (Deputy Director) and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Sr. Horticulture Officer). A total of 523 candidates have been declared qualified in the Stage I examination, of which 302 candidates are for Sr. Horticulture Officer and 221 for Deputy Director posts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies out of which 19 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Director and 25 vacancies are for the post of Senior Horticulture Officer.

Steps to download NHB DD, SHO admit card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NHB/ On the homepage, click on “NHB 2023-24 Click here for Admit Card Stage-II” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

