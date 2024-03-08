MP Police Constable result 2023 announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the results of the MP Police Constable recruitment test 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on August 12, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 7000+ vacancies.
Steps to download MP Police Constable result 2024
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the MP Police Constable result 2023 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download MP Police Constable result 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.