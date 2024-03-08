The Indian Air Force ( IAF ) has declared the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test ( AFCAT 01/2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website afcat.cdac.in .

The recruitment drive aims to up a total of 317 vacancies. The exams were conducted on February 16, 17 and 18, 2024.

Steps to download IAF AFCAT 01/2024 result

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AFCAT 01/2024 result.