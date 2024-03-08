IAF AFCAT 01/2024 result announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website afcat.cdac.in
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website afcat.cdac.in.
The recruitment drive aims to up a total of 317 vacancies. The exams were conducted on February 16, 17 and 18, 2024.
Steps to download IAF AFCAT 01/2024 result
Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in
On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download AFCAT 01/2024 result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.