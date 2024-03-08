IDBI Bank has released the admit card for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant Manager Through PGDBF – 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.idbibank.in .

The online test is scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2024. The paper will consist of 200 marks. There will be a penalty for each wrong answer. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks will be deducted.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 500 vacancies.

Steps to download IDBI JAM admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to Careers > Current Openings > Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager Through PGDBF – 2024-25 Click on the admit card link under the JAM 2024 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JAM admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Online Test followed by personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test.