The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the official notification for recruitment to the post of Computer Operator in Assam Public Service Commission under Advt. No. 07/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from March 14 to April 13, 2024.

The recruitment drive aim to fill up a total of 17 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Class 12th passed from the Govt. recognised board/ council. Candidates must have good working knowledge of office productivity software tools (independent of any operating system i.e., MS Windows, Linux, Mac etc.) such as — (i) Word Processor, (ii) Spreadsheet, (iii) Presentation Graphics, etc). More details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 47.20.