BPSC registration window closes today for 106 Assistant Architect posts; here’s how to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will today, March 11, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Architect under Building Construction Department, Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 23/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 106 Assistant Architect vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor in Architecture from any recognised university. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Assistant Architect application link
Fill out the registration form, pay the fee, and submit
Check and download the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.