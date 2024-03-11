The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test-2024 (AP ICET-2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till April 7 without a late fee. The correction window will open from April 28 to 29, 2024.

The exam is scheduled for May 6 and 7 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The preliminary answer key will be released on May 8. The final answer key, result, and ranks will be released on June 20, 2024.

Candidates can check eligibility, syllabus, and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Here’s the AP ICET 2024 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 650 for OC students, Rs 600 for BC students, and Rs 550 for SC/ST category students.

Steps to apply for AP ICET 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP ICET 2024 link Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process Fill in the required details, upload the documents, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AP ICET 2024.