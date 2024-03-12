The Indian Navy will today, March 12, close the application window for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (Executive Branch) of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation Course commencing Jul 2024 onwards. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 posts for male and female candidates in the Information Technology (Executive Branch) of Indian Navy under Short Service Commission (SSC).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be born between the dates July 2, 1999 to Jan 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive) to qualify for the posts.

Educational qualification: A candidate must have minimum 60% marks in English in class X or XII and one of the undermentioned educational qualification with minimum 60% overall qualifying marks, in either or a combination of the following:- (i) MSc/ BE/ B Tech/ M Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Engineering / Information Technology/ Software Systems/ Cyber Security/ System Administration & Networking/ Computer Systems & Networking/ Data Analytics/ Artificial Intelligence), OR (ii) MCA with BCA/BSc (Computer Science/ Information Technology).

Here’s the recruitment notice.

Steps to apply for SSC IT Executive posts 2024

Visit the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Current Events tab Register yourself and proceed with the application process for SSC IT Executive posts Fill up the form and submit Download the application and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SSC IT Executive 2024.