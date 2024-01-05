Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried male and female candidates for a four years BTech degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme for Executive & Technical branch. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from January 6 to January 20, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies (maximum of 10 vacancies for women).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Born between 02 Jan 2005 and 01 Jul 2007 (both dates inclusive).

Educational Qualification: Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examination from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail and SMS (provided by candidates in their application form).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.