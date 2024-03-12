RSMSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 1821 Junior Instructor post from March 13
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from March 13 to April 11, 2024.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for direct recruitment of various trades of Junior Instructor-2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from March 13 to April 11, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1821 Junior Instructor posts.
Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates.
Steps to apply for RSSB Junior Instructor posts
Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Junior Instructor 2024 posts
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.