The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) of Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service Cadre under Advt. No. 33 of 2023-24 today, March 12. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in till April 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 AEE (Civil) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have possessed a degree in Engineering (Civil) from any University or he/she must be an Associated Member of the Institution of Engineers of India in Civil. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for OPSC AEE Civil posts

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Now click on the OPSC AEE Civil 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Viva-Voce Test.