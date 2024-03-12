The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Assistant Professor (Stage 1) in different disciplines in Group A of Odisha Education Service Branch today, March 12. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website www.opsc.gov.in till April 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 385 Assistant Professor posts in various disciplines of Odisha Education Service Branch.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: A candidate must not be below the age of 21 years or above the age of 45 years as on April 16, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: A candidate must (i) Possess a Master's Degree with atleast 55% or its equivalent grade in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from a Foreign University AND (ii) have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) meant for appointment of Assistant Professor (Stage 1) or must have acquired a Ph.D Degree in the concerned/relevant/allied subject.

Candidates are advised to check further details on application, exam syllabus, exam programme, eligibility requirements, reservations/relaxations and other information from the official notification posted on the Commission’s website.

Application Fee

The applicants are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Now click on the Asst Professor 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference