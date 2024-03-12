CBSE recruitment underway for 118 Group A, B and C posts; direct link to apply here
Eligible candidates can apply for the roles on the official website cbse.gov.in till April 11.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various Group A, Group B and Group C posts in the Board today, March 12. Eligible candidates can apply for the roles on the official website cbse.gov.in till April 11.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies to the posts of Assistant Secretary, Accounts Officer, Junior Translator, Junior Engineer, Accountant and Junior Accountant posts in various departments of the CBSE.
Vacancy Details
Group A posts - 67 posts
Group B posts - 24 posts
Group C posts - 27 posts
Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria, application fee, pay scale, age requirements, reservations/relaxations, selection process and other details in the detailed notification linked below:
Here’s the detailed notification.
Steps to apply for CBSE recruitment 2024
- Visit the official website cbse.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the application link to apply for Group A, B and C posts
- Complete the Step 1 registration form and proceed
- Fill out the form, select post, upload documents and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for CBSE recruitment 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.