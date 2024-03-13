The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final answer key of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam ( AISSEE ) 2024. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The exams were conducted on January 28, 2024.

AISSEE 2024 was held for admissions to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2024-25. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.

Steps to download NTA AISSEE final answer key 2024

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2023 Final Answer Key link for Class 6th and 9th The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AISSEE Class VI final answer key.

Direct link to AISSEE Class IX final answer key.