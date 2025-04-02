The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released admit cards for the Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) courses for April-May 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites nios.ac.in or sdmis.nios.ac.in.

As per the date sheet, the Theory exams for Classes 10th and 12th will commence on April 9 and conclude on April 19, 2025. Students can check the detailed exam schedule below:

Direct link to Class 10th, 12th date sheet 2025.

Steps to download NIOS Class 10th, 12th admit card

Visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in On the homepage, go to Exams & Results — Examination — Hall Ticket April-May 2025 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NIOS Class 10th, 12th admit card 2025.