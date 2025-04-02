NIOS admit card 2025 out for Class 10, 12; check exam schedule here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released admit cards for the Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) courses for April-May 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites nios.ac.in or sdmis.nios.ac.in.
As per the date sheet, the Theory exams for Classes 10th and 12th will commence on April 9 and conclude on April 19, 2025. Students can check the detailed exam schedule below:
Direct link to Class 10th, 12th date sheet 2025.
Steps to download NIOS Class 10th, 12th admit card
Visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in
On the homepage, go to Exams & Results — Examination — Hall Ticket April-May 2025
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NIOS Class 10th, 12th admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.