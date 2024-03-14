The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has declared the results of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam ( AISSEE ) 2024 today, March 14. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

“Admissions in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be through e-Counselling mode only. Candidates are required to register themselves at https://pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling/ to move to the next stage of the process for admission to Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools through e-counselling,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

AISSEE 2024 was conducted on January 28, 2024, at 450 centres for admissions to Class 6th and 9th.

Steps to download NTA AISSEE result 2024

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AISSEE result 2024.