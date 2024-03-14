The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has commenced the online registration process for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024) today, March 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till April 3, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM). The application correction/edit window will be open from April 9 to 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts through the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Collector: 9 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police: 17 posts

District Commandant: 5 posts

Assistant Divisional Transport Officer: 1 post

District Panchayat Raj Officer: 1 post

Executive Officer, District Panchayat: 1 post

District Village Industries Officer: 6 posts

Deputy Education Officer/Staff Officer/Law Officer: 58 posts

Probation Officer: 1 post

Finance Officer/Treasury Officer: 14 posts

Assistant Commissioner, State Tax: 16 posts

State Tax Officer: 53 posts

Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer: 7 posts

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility criteria, pay scale, exam schedule, scheme and programme of exam, exam syllabus, reservations/relaxations and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for UKPSC PCS 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Click on the link to apply for Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2024 Now click on the application link and register yourself to proceed Login, fill out the form, select post, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form

Direct link to register for UKPSC Upper PCS 2024.