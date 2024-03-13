The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Government Dairy Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, by March 19, 2024. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 vacancies out of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Dairy Supervisor and 78 vacancies are for the post of Sugar Cane supervisor.

Steps to download UKPSC answer key 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Government Dairy Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor posts The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to Provisional Answer Key Milk Supervisor.

Direct link to Provisional Answer Key Sugarcane Supervisor.