The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released notification for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the notification from the official website sebi.gov.in .

“Please see the detailed advertisement and the online application link on April 13, 2024 (SEBI reserves the right to make any change in these dates) on the SEBI website. Applications will be accepted only through the on-line link and no other form of application will be considered,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 97 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved, OBC and EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 100 is for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates.

Selection Process

Selection will be carried out in three phases. Phase I will be an on-line examination consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase I will appear for Phase II, which will also be in the form of on-line examination(s) consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase II will be called for an Interview.