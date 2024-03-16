The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) will today, March 16, close the online application window for the Group-I Services posts in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.tspsc.gov.in . The edit window will open from March 23 to 27 upto 5.00 PM.

“Keeping in view the large number of requests received from candidates, Commission has decided to extend the last date,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The Preliminary exam (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted in May/ June 2024. The admit card will be released 7 days prior to the examination. The Main examination (Conventional Type) will be held in September/ October 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the Group I official notice.

Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. Unemployed candidates are exempted from the payment of the fee. More details in the official notification.

Steps to apply for Group I posts 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.