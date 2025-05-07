IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O': 2025-26. Interested candidates can register for the posts at idbibank.in from May 8, 2025. The last date to fill out the form is May 20, 2025.

The online test is expected to be conducted on June 8, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 676 JAM posts. Candidates applying for the posts should be between the ages of 20 and 25 years as on May 1, 2025.

The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree with minimum of 60% marks for General, EWS and OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in any discipline from a recognised University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1050 applies to all other candidates.