The Indian Institute of Science ( IISc ), Bengaluru has announced the results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering ( GATE 2024 ). Candidates can download their results from the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in .

The score card will be made available by March 23, 2024. GATE 2024 was held from February 3 to 11, 2024.

Steps to download GATE 2024 results

Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, go to the GATE 2024 result link Key in your loin details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download GATE 2024 results.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.