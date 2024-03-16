GATE 2024 final answer key released; results awaited at gate2024.iisc.ac.in
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has released the final answer keys for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024). Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The results are scheduled to be released today, March 16.
The score card will be made available by March 23, 2024. GATE 2024 was held from February 3 to 11, 2024.
Direct link to the final answer key.
Steps to download GATE 2024 results
Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in
On the homepage, go to the GATE 2024 result link
Key in your loin details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
About GATE
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.
