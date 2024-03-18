BSF Recruitment 2024: Apply for 82 Group B, C posts till April 15
Candidates can apply for the post on the official website bsf.gov.in till April 15, 2024.
Border Security Force (BSF) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the various Group B, and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bsf.gov.in till April 15.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 82 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notifications below:
Advertisement Number combatised_b/2024.
Advertisement Number combatised_c/2024.
Advertisement Number air_wing/2024.
Application Fee
The candidates applying for Group B posts in BSF Engineering setup will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 200+Rs.47.20 service charges, whereas examination fee of Rs 100+Rs.47.20 service charges are applicable to the Group C posts in BSF Engineering setup and Group C posts in BSF Air Wing.
Steps to apply for BSF Group B, C posts 2024
Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in
Click on “Apply Here” against Group-C and Group B posts
Fill up the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.