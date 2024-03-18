Border Security Force ( BSF ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the various Group B, and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bsf.gov.in till April 15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 82 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notifications below:

Advertisement Number combatised_b/2024.

Advertisement Number combatised_c/2024.

Advertisement Number air_wing/2024.

Application Fee

The candidates applying for Group B posts in BSF Engineering setup will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 200+Rs.47.20 service charges, whereas examination fee of Rs 100+Rs.47.20 service charges are applicable to the Group C posts in BSF Engineering setup and Group C posts in BSF Air Wing.

Steps to apply for BSF Group B, C posts 2024

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on “Apply Here” against Group-C and Group B posts Fill up the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.