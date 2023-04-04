Border Security Force (BSF) has released the result of the Constable (Tradesman) Phase 2 Written Examination. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the 3rd phase i.e., Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The third selection phase is scheduled to commence on April 24, 2023, for which, call letters/admit cards will be issued to all eligible candidates.

“For any reason, if any candidate amongst above doesn’t receive his/her admit card he or she may appear for Detailed Medical Examination by producing a copy of this result alongwith valid original identity proofs such as Aadhar Card, Voter Card, Driving License etc,” reads the notification.

The recruitment exam was conducted on December 4, 2022.

The BSF recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2788 vacancies, of which 2651 vacancies are for male candidates and 137 for female candidates.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in On the homepage, click on Constable (Tradesman) result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates whose online application forms are found to be in order will be called to appear in PST/PET, followed by the Trade Test. Successful candidate in the first phase examination i.e. PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test will be called to appear in second and third phase of examination.