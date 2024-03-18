UPSSSC Instructor Mains answer key released; submit suggestions by March 21
Candidates can submit suggestions at upsssc.gov.in by March 21, 2024.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Anudeshak Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in. The applicants will be able to send suggestions, if any, till March 21, 2024.
The Main exam was conducted on February 25. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2504 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the answer key
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Instructor Mains 2022 answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Send suggestion, if any
Direct link to UPSSSC Instructor answer key.
Direct link to UPSSSC Instructor objection window.
For more details, candidates are advise to visit the official website here.