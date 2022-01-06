Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the official notification for the 2022 Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam. Aspirants can check and download the notification from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates can apply for the UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal exam from January 7 to 28 at the official website. Corrections to the form can be made till February 4.

The UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal exam 2022 will be held for recruitment to 8085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal. The shortlisting of the candidates for the exam will be done based on their scores in the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2021. Accordingly, only those candidates who took the UPSSSC PET 2021 exam are eligible to apply.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as of July, 2022.

Educational qualification: Class 12 (10+2) pass from UP state board.

Selection process

UPSSSC will conduct the Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main exam 2022 which will be of 2 hours duration and consist of 100 objective-type MCQs for 100 marks. The papers will include Maths, Hindi, General Knowledge and Village Society and Development.

Application fee

Applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 25 online for all categories.