Today, March 18, is the last date to apply for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Government Higher Secondary Schools under the Department of School and Mass Education. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.opsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1375 posts out of which 53 posts are reserved for Persons with Disability (whose permanent disability is 40% and more), 41 posts are reserved for Ex-Servicemen and 14 posts are reserved for Sports persons.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate must not be below the age of 21 years and above the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must (i) have Master’s degree in subject concerned from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate and have possessed two years Post Graduate Master’s Course or integrated 6 years Post Graduate Master’s Course from Regional College of Education recognised by the NCERT in the concerned subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate; (ii) have B.Ed or equivalent degree recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (iii) Degree or Diploma in Computer Application is desirable qualification subject to production of the certificate in support of above qualification objtained from a recognised University or College or Institution having affiliation to a recognised University.

Candidates are advised to check the vacancy details, exam syllabus, exam pattern, reservations/relaxations and other information regarding the vacancies in the Advt No. 25 of 2023-24 posted on the Commission’s website.

Examination Fee

No examination fee is required to be paid for applying or appearing in the recruitment.

Steps to apply for PGT posts 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Register and proceed with the application process Select the post, fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written examination which will be of objective (MCQ) pattern in nature consisting of three papers, a Personality Test, and an Interview.