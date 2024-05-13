UKPSC admit card 2024 released for Lab Assistant and other posts; download link here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ukpsc.net.in.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit cards for the Lab Assistant, Forensic Science Laboratory (Group-C) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 107 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the admit card 2024
- Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
- On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Lab Assistant, Forensic Science Laboratory (Group C) Exam-2023
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card 2024.
