The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit cards for the Lab Assistant, Forensic Science Laboratory (Group-C) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 107 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card 2024

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Lab Assistant, Forensic Science Laboratory (Group C) Exam-2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card 2024.