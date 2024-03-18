The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board ( PSSSB ) will conclude the application process for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Group-B) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in . The last date to pay the fee is March 21, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 103 Junior Engineer vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General category have to pay the application fee of Rs 1000. The fee for SC/BC and Economically weaker section category candidates is Rs 250, Ex-Servicemen and Dependents have to pay Rs 200. Handicapped category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Jr Engineer posts 2024

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Online Applications’ tab Once live, click on Advertisement number 02/2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference