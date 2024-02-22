The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board ( PSSSB ) has released the revised result and revised final answer key for the Junior Engineer recruitment exam 2023 (under Advt No. 10 of 2023). Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in .

The PSSSB JE exam 2023 was conducted on January 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 194 Junior Engineer vacancies, out of which 127 vacancies are for JE (Civil) in the Headquarters of the Water Resources Department while the remaining 67 vacancies are for JE (Civil), JE (Electrical) and JE (Public Health) posts in the Punjab Mandi Board.

Steps to download JE result, final answer key

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JE Civil, JE Public Health result, final answer key link The result and final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the result, answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to revised JE Civil/Public Health final answer key.

Direct link to revised JE Civil result.

Direct link to revised JE Public Health result.