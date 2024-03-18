The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to different Group-B & C Posts/services under the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, 2024 in different Departments/HODs under Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ossc.gov.in from April 5 to May 2. The tentative date for the Preliminary exam is July-September 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and have computer knowledge such as proficiency in the use of computer internet, e-mail, word processing, data analysis, and presentation.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.