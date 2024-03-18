The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) will soon conclude the online registration process for the Librarian Grade-II (School Edu.) Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till March 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate or equivalent examination recognised by UGC with degree or diploma in Library Science recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education/ Government. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for RPSC Librarian posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for ‘LIBRARIAN GRADE-II (SCHOOL EDU.) 2024’ Once live, click on the ‘Apply Now’ link Complete the One Time Registration process and proceed Select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout