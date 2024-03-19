The Bihar Legislative Council or Bihar Vidhan Parishad has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Office Attendants. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in till April 2 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies of Office Attendant -Night Guard, Darban, Safai Karmi.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 to 37 or 40 years (based on gender) as on January 1, 2024.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 Metric exam at any recognised school or institution. Candidates must also have a working knowledge of Hindi language.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/Female candidates of Bihar/PwD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from unreserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in On the homepage, once live click on the Application link for Office Attendant recruitment Complete the Step 1 registration process and login Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Download the submitted form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Bihar Office Attendant posts 2024.