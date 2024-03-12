The Bihar Legislative Council or Bihar Vidhan Parishad will commence the online application process for recruitment to the post of Stenographer and Assistant Branch Operator today, March 12. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in from 6.00 PM onwards. The last date for submitting applications is April 2.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies out of which 19 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Branch Operator, 5 vacancies are for Data Entry Operators and 2 vacancies are for Stenographer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the post of Data Entry Operator must be between the age of 18 to 40 years while candidates applying for other posts must be between the age of 21 years to 40 years (subject to gender and post) as on January 1, 2024.

Educational qualification:

For Assistant Branch Officer - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India.

For Data Entry Operator - 10+2 Inter Exam in Any Recognized Board in India. Candidates must also possess the required typing speed mentioned in the notification.

For Stenographer - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India plus required typing speed as mentioned in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/Female candidates of Bihar/PwD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from unreserved category.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in On the homepage, once live click on the Application link for Advt No 02/2024 Complete the Step 1 registration process and login Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Download the submitted form and take a printout