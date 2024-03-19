The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has commenced the online application process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till April 12 upto 5.00 PM.

The exam will be conducted on May 19 all over India. The admit card will be released on May 13.

“All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi invites online applications for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2024 for admission to PG courses [MD/ MS/ M.Ch.(6years)/ DM(6years)/ MDS] of AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST Trivandrum for July 2024 session,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to INI CET 2024 Prospectus.

Application Fee

General /OBC /Foreign National/OCI applicant: Rs 4000

SC/ST/EWS: Rs 3200

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities: Nil

Steps to register for INI CET July 2024

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Go to ‘Academic Courses’ click on the INI-CET link and proceed Click on the Registration button and register (login if already registered) Fill up the application form, select course and college Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Download the application form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for INI CET July 2024.