The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board ( DSSSB ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Caretaker, Accounts Assistant, Personal Assistant and others today, March 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till April 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 650 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability), and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.

Steps to apply for DSSSB vacancies 2024

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Now click on LINK TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POSTS CURRENTLY ADVERTISED BY DSSSB Register and proceed with the application process Select post, fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for DSSSB posts 2024.