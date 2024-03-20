The Rajasthan High Court has declared the results of the System Assistant Recruitment Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key on the official website hcraj.nic.in .

The exam was conducted on March 3, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 230 System Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download System Assistant result

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Now click on the System Assistant 2023 result link link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the System Assistant result 2023.

Direct link to the System Assistant final answer key 2023.