The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has released the revised exam schedule for the Company Secretary Examination - June 2024. Eligible candidates can download the revised time table from the official website www.icsi.edu .

The exam are scheduled to be conducted from June 2 to 10, 2024. The exam will be conducted from 9.00 AM to 12.15 PM. Candidates will be given 15 minutes from 9.00 AM to 9.15 AM for reading the question paper.

Earlier, the exam was schedule to commence on June 1 and conclude on June 10.

Steps to download ICSI CS June 2024 time table

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on the Revised Time Table for CS Examinations, June, 2024 link under What’s New tab The time table will appear on the screen Check and download the time table Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICSI CS June 2024 time table.