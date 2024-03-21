NIFT 2024 result declared at nift.ac.in; here’s download link
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.nift.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/.
“Results of the exam are now hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their respective result (Shortlisted / Not Shortlisted for 2nd Stage). The results of B.F.Tech. Programmes will be declared in last week of April, 2024 along-with the Final Results of all other UG & PG Programmes,” reads the notification.
The NIFT entrance exam was conducted on February 5, 2024.
The interviews for the Masters Programmes are scheduled to be conducted from April 1 to 6 in Delhi.
Steps to download NIFT result 2024
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/
On the homepage, click on the NIFT score card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
