The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the State Forest Service (Mains) 2023 notification. Candidates qualified for the Main examination can register on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from April 16 to May 15, 2024. The correction window will open from April 19 to May 17.

The Main exam will be held on June 30 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM. The admit card will be released on June 23, 2024. The Preliminary exam result was released on January 25, 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates.

Meanwhile, the Commission has revised the exam dates for the State Services Exam and State Forest Service Exam 2024. The dates have been changed due to a clash with the Lok Sabha election schedule 2024.

The exam will be conducted June 23. The applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from June 12.

